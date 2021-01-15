JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Cut to “Hold” at Vertical Research

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

JBLU has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

JBLU opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

