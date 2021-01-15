Jewel 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $244.00 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Jewel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. Jewel has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $244.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jewel has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00039761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00060245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00113665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00473131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005568 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel's total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 coins. Jewel's official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel's official website is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jewels is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that will be used as an in-game currency in games from the “Pro4Never Network”. Currently, it’s primary use case will be in that of “Apex Conquer”. “

Jewel Coin Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

