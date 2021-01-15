JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 7.1%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.67 and last traded at $57.99. Approximately 3,379,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,711,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BOCOM International raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 541,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 134,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

