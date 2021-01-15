Jobchain Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Jobchain has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $875.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00462219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.81 or 0.04061964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013162 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016579 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,863,744,855 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.