John Marshall Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JMSB) Trading Up 0.7%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JMSB)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 22,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 7,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

About John Marshall Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JMSB)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts. Its loan products include overdraft lines of credit, CD secured loans, personal term loans and lines of credit, car loans, home equity lines of credit, business loans, and mortgages.

