John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) SVP Christopher Caridi Sells 1,126 Shares

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) SVP Christopher Caridi sold 1,126 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $53,338.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:JW-A traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. 131,122 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

