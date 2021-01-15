John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Investec downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wood Group stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

