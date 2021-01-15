Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Capital City Trust Co. FL’s 7th Largest Position

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $148.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

