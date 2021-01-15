Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,503,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

