Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,822 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $161.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

