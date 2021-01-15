Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $60,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,224 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,773 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after purchasing an additional 949,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after purchasing an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $148.41. The company has a market capitalization of $422.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

