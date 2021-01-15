Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) Shares Gap Up to $133.00

Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $133.00, but opened at $139.00. Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) shares last traded at $140.40, with a volume of 1,783,150 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.92. The company has a market capitalization of £613.01 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00.

About Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.