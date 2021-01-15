JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) a €147.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) has been given a €147.00 ($172.94) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €131.68 ($154.92).

Get LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) alerts:

Shares of LEG stock opened at €121.98 ($143.51) on Friday. LEG Immobilien AG has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The company’s 50 day moving average is €121.76 and its 200 day moving average is €121.04.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.