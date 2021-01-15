JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) a €16.50 Price Target

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) has been given a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

AOX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.73 ($18.51).

ETR:AOX opened at €14.80 ($17.41) on Friday. alstria office REIT-AG has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

