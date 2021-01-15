JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) a €225.00 Price Target

zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus AG (ZO1.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €147.88 ($173.97).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €168.00 ($197.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €163.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €152.46. zooplus AG has a fifty-two week low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a fifty-two week high of €175.60 ($206.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 87.50.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

