JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€43.00” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.44 ($52.29).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €41.90 ($49.29) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.87.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

