JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) a €62.00 Price Target

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

VNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.80 ($97.41) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Vonovia SE (VNA.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.29 ($74.46).

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) stock opened at €56.76 ($66.78) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. Vonovia SE has a 52 week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 52 week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

