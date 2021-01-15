JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) a €9.00 Price Target

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.24 ($10.87).

Get Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) alerts:

ETR:ENI opened at €9.01 ($10.59) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion and a PE ratio of -3.30. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €13.97 ($16.44).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.