JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,800 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDSB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,715 ($22.41) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,809.94 ($23.65).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,426 ($18.63) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,325.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,139.57. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,309 ($30.17). The company has a market cap of £52.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 10,048 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

