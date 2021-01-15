JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $118,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $141.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The company has a market capitalization of $430.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.