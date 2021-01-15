JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 79,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $141.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.