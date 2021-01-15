JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 242,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 20,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 516,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.51.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $141.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

