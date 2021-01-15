JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.5% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $72,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,943,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,486,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,247,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,909,000 after buying an additional 376,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $141.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $430.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

