JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 122,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

