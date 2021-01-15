JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Partners Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,183.02. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $535.00 and a 12 month high of $1,240.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,147.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,012.80.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

