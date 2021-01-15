JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on THLLY. Credit Suisse Group raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Thales alerts:

Shares of THLLY stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.61. Thales has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.