Juggernaut Price Tops $0.0844 on Major Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $871,450.06 and $144,597.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00039761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00113665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00064875 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00246278 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00060219 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.