Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) Short Interest Update

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the December 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of JIH stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,260. Juniper Industrial has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79.

Get Juniper Industrial alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Juniper Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the third quarter worth about $158,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Juniper Industrial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Juniper Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Juniper Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.