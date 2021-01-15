Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (JGC.L) (LON:JGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $299.37

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (JGC.L) (LON:JGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 299.37 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 294 ($3.84), with a volume of 23915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.84).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 259.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.60. The firm has a market cap of £55.12 million and a PE ratio of 82.10.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

