JUST Price Up 7% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 7% higher against the dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $62.04 million and $142.28 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00040054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00113851 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00247532 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00060588 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

