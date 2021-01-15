Kansas City Southern (KSU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $212.52 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $222.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KSU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.68.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

