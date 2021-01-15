Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $245.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KSU. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

NYSE KSU traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $210.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day moving average is $182.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $222.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

