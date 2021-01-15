Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KAO stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $15.22. 154,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. KAO has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Get KAO alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KAO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KAO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.