Karatgold Coin Market Cap Reaches $8.82 Million (KBC)

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Karatgold Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Karatgold Coin has traded 59.9% lower against the dollar. Karatgold Coin has a market cap of $8.82 million and $152.00 worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00428523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.31 or 0.04117359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Profile

Karatgold Coin (CRYPTO:KBC) is a token. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,728,252,687 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Karatgold Coin’s official website is karatgold.io . Karatgold Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@karatgold

According to CryptoCompare, “Karatbars International was founded in 2011. The company is specialized in the sale of small gold bars and gift items in gold bullion. The headquarter and the logistics center of Karatbars International is located in Stuttgart, Germany. It is responsible for the support, marketing, customer and partner communication, execution and delivery of orders. The headquarter also co-ordinates the opening of new countries throughout Europe. Karatbars offers an attractive and affordable option for consumers to purchase 999.9 pure gold bullion, as well as gold merchandising, collector’s items and gift cards. We are proud of the independence that Karatbars offers consumers to own, manage and control their personal Karatbars purchases. Deliveries in smaller quantities are packaged under video surveillance at the headquarters of Karatbars International and shipped daily via FedEx. “

Karatgold Coin Token Trading

Karatgold Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karatgold Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

