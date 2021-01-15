Kava.io (KAVA) Market Cap Achieves $94.06 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00005464 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $94.06 million and approximately $90.14 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00100967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015606 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 114,869,606 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.