Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,015 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3,575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $10.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

