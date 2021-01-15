KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $40.00 at Truist

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on KBR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.88 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in KBR by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in KBR by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

