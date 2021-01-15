Kcash Reaches Market Cap of $7.82 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Kcash has a market cap of $7.82 million and $1.62 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Kcash Token Profile
Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kcash
Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
