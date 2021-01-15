Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Tops $305.12 on Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $61.02 million and $8.73 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $305.12 or 0.00827509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00110902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00243683 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00058628 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.