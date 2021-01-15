KeyCorp Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $158.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s current price.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $134.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.39. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Celanese by 499,400.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Celanese by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celanese by 37.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.