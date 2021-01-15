KeyCorp Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $771.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $725.00 to $771.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s current price.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.44.

Shares of CHTR traded up $9.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $632.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,516. The company has a fifty day moving average of $650.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.84. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,197,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

