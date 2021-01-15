Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $565.00 and last traded at $561.75. 4,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $560.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keyence from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.78.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

