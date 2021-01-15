Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 813,970 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after buying an additional 703,377 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 40.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,104,000 after buying an additional 430,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $54,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.13. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.