King DAG Market Cap Tops $13.53 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $13.53 million and $2.39 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00040535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00114060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00064420 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00251575 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,599.13 or 0.91168568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.