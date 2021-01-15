Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

Kingsoft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and Internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Software; Cloud Services; and Office Software and Services and Others. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

