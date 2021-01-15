Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) rose 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,131,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 508,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). On average, analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

