Klépierre’s (KLPEF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Klépierre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Klépierre in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

KLPEF remained flat at $$22.60 on Friday. 208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993. Klépierre has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $37.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

