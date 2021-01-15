Klimatas (KTS) Reaches One Day Volume of $170.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $13,554.39 and $170.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

