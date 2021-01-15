Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KBX. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.45 ($126.42).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) alerts:

ETR KBX traded up €0.32 ($0.38) on Friday, reaching €115.98 ($136.45). The company had a trading volume of 130,636 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €109.04 and its 200-day moving average is €103.70. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.