Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Kohl’s accounts for 4.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Insight Folios Inc owned about 0.09% of Kohl’s worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 251,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,854,000 after acquiring an additional 85,470 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSS traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $43.89. 125,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,297. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

